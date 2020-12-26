CaliforniaPreps - Bound Basketball Tournaments Bakersfield: Hoop Dreams Live

This story is dedicated to beautiful newborn baby Lyon, “BOUND” to change the world, I’m telling you People! Hoop dreams live in all us ballers. The thumping of the ball is thumping of our heart. Nowadays we need safe basketball venues and the Bound basketball program provides that, yes check that box. And we deserve fair refs in an event overseen by an owner of a nice, nice gym, a real one, dope peoples like Kyle S. Bound, will they allow the comp to be on deck in a healthy environment, check your temperature at the door, and provide even matches? Check all the boxes fam!



Jason Crowe

All that was on display by Bound in late November in Bakersfield and will be again on Jan 27th. Me, E-Woods, if I see or smell Boostie, I call out "BS, I'm not vouching for fugazi." I'm only messing heavy with Bound because they're real to the game. The name implies movement as in you're "bound" in transit toward a destination, maybe college bound, bound on a journey of discovery. Like the Paul Pierce sponsored The Truth AAU squad messes heavy with Bound tourneys, The Truth is that special AAU team that reps Double P's name, specifically, Paul Pierce's name. My guy Jason Crowe, former Clip, former overseas big-time baller, unleashes The Truth, his 13U squad, with a tsunami of super aggressive energy. Yet they're a classy team vs. the comp, they take the opponent's best shot and give their best shot in return.



Boys 13U champs: The Truth

Don’t just read Mr Crowe’s quote, feel Jason words, “Our 13U team will play up in this well organized Bound event to play older comp. That’s good for us, we’re always about trying to adapt to whichever comp we get, the sets they show us. We have to bring that energy. “My son, Jason Jr., I’m proud of him but I treat each of these kids like they’re my own son. That’s the energy and passion we owe the game because we owe the game everything we have. We try to level up each game. “These players love this game so much and we have so much to learn from each other on this journey together.” You want to see how this The Truth AAU team plays? I’m going to do a full feature on their squad come this summer, so peep this clip on J-Crowe playing overseas. Feel his game, what he puts into kids. There were 10-15 coaches at the Bound tournament that blew me away, showing passion. Please consider entering your squad in a Bound tourney, then you’ll see what I mean fosho.

It brings a tear to my eye in an emotional way when I think of The Truth organization, because my guy Jason wears a special number on his Truth jersey. It’s in honor of young man barely of college age who passed away earlier this year by the name of Carl Lewis, a good man. Jason wears Carl’s #32 on his own chest, that’s pure truth. We all miss BIG CARL no doubt, Carl from Lynwood, he gone too young in life. He loved playing for P-Pierce. I met Carl at Air West and I’m proud Jason will never let Carl be forgotten. At Bound, Jason was putting in work as a coach for his kids, showing them the way. So it’s not just me doing a story, it’s personal for me telling you the reader about Bound, me sharing about J-Crowe. I salute them all. 100.



Carl Lewis played for The Truth 17u EYBL team at the FAB 48 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Dave Keefer)

The other squad that completely blew E-Woods away at this Bound tournament was this FANTASTIC girls squad that flew all the way from Washington state called Northwest Magic, Nike sponsored. They played with some amazing zeal, skill, class, and a sense of purpose that drew E-Woods in. I felt truly honored to ask their program director, former University Oregon star baller Vanessa McClendon who is this fantastic Jr NBA coach, to tell me all about their program. I was honored to hear all about their Northwest vibe.



Northwest Magic

Feel her words, “Our girls have been traveling this whole time of Covid in a safe way to show their skill, letting college coaches see their ability and passion at places like Iowa and Chicago. “Since July we’ve been having zoom training. Our organization is so proud to have a 3.47 cumulative academic gpa. We're getting them college ready.” Coach Vanessa is pure genius and she knows the joy of balling overseas in Spain. Look into her kids eyes, her coaches eyes, they locked in. I gave them an inspirational talk and they were gracious to hear it, same one I gave La Jolla Country Day #1 prep team last year people! See Coach Vanessa McClendon’s dribbling skills video that she uses to build skills:

Me? E-Woods, I care, but the Bound Basketball organizers and the director of Bound is more real than me. I’m a teacher but the director of Bound is so wise and humble, just a little too humble for me to use his name. But he and his staff brought the fire to life at their Bakersfield tournament. NorthWest, The Truth, all the 50 different teams here he brought in, he it did it all and deserves all the credit, no doubt! I saw top elite girls teams at this event, freshman girls who hold offers from Oregon, UCLA, Zona. One girls prep team even played a special game vs. a boys prep team. Both were ballin out one night after the regular games were over. Oh yeah, it’s like that. Erin Thorn is a former WNBA player, her squad Erin Thorn Elite was there, so many were there, wish you were there. I was walking around in my Authentic Duke Zion Williamson #1 jersey and made a lot of friends at this event. All the fans didn’t get too close and congregate, everyone wore masks, everyone flowed in an orderly manner. It was safe, and people laughed, some won, some lost, but really since we were all there. We all WON. We ALL felt deeply, people, and how long has it been since you FELT something? Here’s some video of some of the boys games, just a smattering of action of the play that day:

We needed this, next time you see a Bound Tourney, peep it because Bound is the dopeness. CV Rockets? They brought it, but so did the Grey Hounds. Nemesis didn't 1/2 step, and Central Cal Swoosh wanted it just as bad as Lady Soldiers. How can I single out just a few of the 50 squads? Do I choose an arm or a leg to keep? Hard choice. You betcha people, that's how hard they roll at Bound events!


