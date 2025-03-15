Boys D-I State Finals: Sierra Canyon closes strong to top Lincoln

Whether he’s locking down receivers stopping the run, Brandon Nash Jr. (St. John Bosco) is a player who can do it all.
Trailing at the half, Priory used a 22-2 third quarter run to power past Fresno Christian to win the Division IV title.
UCLA has shown Smith love throughout the recruiting process even after he was sidelined with a broken leg.
RB Jaxsen Stokes (Sierra Canyon) had this to say after his recent visit, "Right when I got there, I was like… wow!"
Sierra Canyon closed out a tight game on a 11-3 run to prevail over Lincoln, 58-53, in a defensive battle.
