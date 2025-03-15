Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Mar 15, 2025
Boys D-I State Finals: Sierra Canyon closes strong to top Lincoln
Gerry Freitas
Californiapreps.com Senior Writer
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In