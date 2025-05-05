WATCH: USC OL commit Chase Deniz wins MVP honors at Under Armour LA camp

MISSION VIEJO -- USC three-star offensive tackle commit Chase Deniz may be a little under-the-radar, even within this Trojans' 2026 recruiting class that includes four high-profile four-star OTs, but that might be changing as Deniz was named OL MVP at the Under Armour LA camp Sunday at Mission Viejo High School.

"I came out here and competed, showed the work I've been putting in. I'm happy that I got the MVP, and this is just the beginning of where I'm going to be at the end," Deniz said afterward.

Watch a full video package of his agility testing and one-on-one reps during the camp here and continue reading for our full interview with Deniz.