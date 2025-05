MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — La Verne (Calif.) Damien linebacker Iona Uiagalelei was among the 2027 recruits who took part in the Under Armour NEXT camp over the weekend at Mission Viejo High School.

Afterward, Uiagalelei reflected on his relationship with UCLA and his recent visits, including his thoughts on defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe and inside linebackers coach Scott White.