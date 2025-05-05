Texas A&M pledge Samu Moala planning round of visits

Here's the latest on Iona Uiagalelei (Damien) after he talked with us at the Under Armour NEXT camp over the weekend
Brandon Arrington was excited to visit Penn State over the weekend but was not sure what to expect.. he was blown away.
Moala hadn’t taken many visits before making his commitment and he wants to get back out on the road just to make sure.
Although many other top programs are recruiting him and will receive visits, Oregon is recruiting Wesley the hardest.
USC three-star OT commit Chase Deniz (Cathedral Catholic) may be a little under-the-radar, but that might be changing.
