Boys Division IV State Finals: Priory surges past Fresno Christian, 83-66

SACRAMENTO – The Priory Panthers used a 22-2 run to close the third quarter in route to 83-66 victory over the Fresno Christian Eagles for the California state Division IV championship on Saturday afternoon at the Golden One Center.

Fresno Christian lead 38-37 at the half. But it was all Priory after the break.

Losing Eagles coach Jon Penberthy was asked what caused the onslaught in the third period and he simply replied “Turnovers.” Penberthy went on to say, “It was a little bit of a shock,”

For the game Fresno Christian had 22 turnovers and Priory scored an incredible 33 points off of those turnovers.

“We saved our best for last defensively,” said Panther head coach David Moseley. “Over the course of the game we break people down.” That is exactly what happened in the second half.

And offensively Priory had SIX guys in double figures. “We haven’t had a game where all the guys played well,” Moseley went on to say.



