Boys Division IV State Finals: Priory surges past Fresno Christian, 83-66

Division IV State Finals:
Priory Panthers 83, Fresno Christian Eagles 66
SACRAMENTO – The Priory Panthers used a 22-2 run to close the third quarter in route to 83-66 victory over the Fresno Christian Eagles for the California state Division IV championship on Saturday afternoon at the Golden One Center.
Fresno Christian lead 38-37 at the half. But it was all Priory after the break.
Losing Eagles coach Jon Penberthy was asked what caused the onslaught in the third period and he simply replied “Turnovers.” Penberthy went on to say, “It was a little bit of a shock,”
For the game Fresno Christian had 22 turnovers and Priory scored an incredible 33 points off of those turnovers.
“We saved our best for last defensively,” said Panther head coach David Moseley. “Over the course of the game we break people down.” That is exactly what happened in the second half.
And offensively Priory had SIX guys in double figures. “We haven’t had a game where all the guys played well,” Moseley went on to say.
The winning coach was asked if back in the fall he envisioned his team being here at this point.
He answered: “Yes. We plan for success.” He went on to say that this was the “greatest team” he has coached in his 17 years at the school.
The Panthers finish the season 26-6 in their first finals appearance. Fresno Christian ends at 30-7 in also its first title game.
Scoring Totals:
Priory (83): Kasten Eggers 10, Jai Gerrodette 13, Teddy Xanthopoulos 15, Mate Palotai 16, Balazs Nyikos 16, Noah Gallon 10, Jojo Tejuco 3
Fresno Christian (66): Devin Gaines 21, Noah Coulton 18, Jeremiah Mason 2, Trevor Engelman 4, Aden Millwee 14, Tycen Ramirez 4, Isaiah Long 3