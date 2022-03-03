Jaeden Moore is beginning to see his recruitment pick up once again. Washington offered the three-star prospect from Central Valley Christian in Visalia earlier this week adding to his growing list of options.

The 6-foot-3 edge rusher put his skills on display last weekend the Rivals Camp Series stop in Los Angeles where he was able to face some tough competition from across the region. His ability as a playmaker on both sides of the ball has grabbed the attention of college coaches, but his future is going to be on defense.

Moore produced some eye-popping stats as a junior as he finished the 2021 season with 155 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 17 1/2 sacks to go along with 60 catches and 975 yards receiving on offense.

Overall, the three-star recruit is pleased with how things went last season.

“I feel like last year was great, and everything went how I wanted it to,” he said. “We ended up winning Valley, went to state and got my name out there. So a good year. Successful.”

For now, Moore says he continues to work on adding more weight and improving his speed this offseason.

The impressive junior season Moore put together has caught the eye of several programs with offers from schools such as Cal, Arizona, Oregon State, Colorado, Washington State and others.

Moore is not concerning himself too much with the process right now, but a few schools are making it clear to him that he is going to remain a priority throughout his recruitment.