Cal DB commit Jayden Crowder being pressed by ACC school

Alabama secured the 3rd best rank by adding two of the top-three CBs in the class–Dijon Lee Jr. (L) & Chuck McDonald III
Arizona has made the really talented high three-star quarterback Oscar Rios (Downey) a top priority.
Myles Baker (Sierra Canyon) is quickly making waves on the national recruiting trail.
Here are action photos from Mater Dei's 71-67 victory over St. Paul in round 2 of the CIF-SS playoffs on February 14.
Keytrin Harris (Narbonne) said Cal and Tennessee are leading the way but two others are also standing out.
