Ranking the top five DB classes in the 2025 recruiting cycle

Devin Sanchez

The dust has settled in the college football recruiting class of 2025 and Rivals is putting a bow on the cycle by looking at the top programs by position. We conclude today with the defensive backs. RELATED: Final cornerback rankings | Final safety rankings

1. OHIO STATE

Faheem Delane (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Few cornerbacks in recent memory have played at such a high level during so many in-person evaluations as Devin Sanchez, the crown jewel of the Buckeyes' 2025 class. Only Derek Stingley Jr. comes to mind. The top-ranked cornerback in the Rivals250 was joined by four-star corner Deshawn Stewart, four-star safety Faheem Delane and four-star safety Cody Haddad. Delane and Haddad were the Nos. 5 and 20 safeties, respectively, in the Rivals250 – a 2025 haul rich with Rivals250 talent en route to the "BIA."

2. OREGON

Na'eem Offord

Dan Lanning and the Ducks won a national recruiting battle for five-star safety Trey McNutt, who will play an array of different positions for Oregon before long. McNutt is one of two five-stars in the class, along with athlete Na'eem Offord, a projected nickel that should also cross-train at multiple positions and on special teams. The Ducks' star-studded secondary haul also includes top-100 cornerbacks Brandon Finney and Dorian Brew.

3. ALABAMA

Dijon Lee

Kalen DeBoer is adding two of the top-three cornerbacks in the class – a dynamic 1-2 punch in five-star Dijon Lee and four-star Chuck McDonald, who ascended in the final Rivals250 after an eye-grabbing week in San Antonio during the Navy All-American Bowl. The Crimson Tide also brought in four-star safety Ivan Taylor, the son of former NFL cornerback Ike Taylor. That's plenty of blue-chip talent heading to the secondary.

4. TEXAS

Jonah Williams

The Longhorns' secondary was a major bright spot during their run to the College Football Playoff last season. They're adding a stable of talent to replace the 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner Jahdae Barron and Co. In their stead is five-star athlete Jonah Williams, who will play safety, among other roles on the back end of the Longhorns' defense. Texas also inked top-10 cornerback Kade Phillips, who after a brilliant senior season playing both sides of the ball at Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Hightower, was a standout performer during Navy AAB Week. Also in this 2025 haul were speedy four-star Florida cornerback Graceson Littleton, four-star safety Zelus Hicks out of Georgia and in-state cornerback Caleb Chester.

5. FLORIDA

Hylton Stubbs