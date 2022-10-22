Track took his attention away from the recruiting process during the spring, so he has only been on one official visit so far this year, a June trip to Boston College.

Pleasant has amassed over 30 offers up to this point in the process with top programs across the country working to earn his commitment. Still, the name or recent success of the schools on his list have not mattered as much as the people involved in his recruitment.

That's one of the biggest reasons he has been so adamant about getting on his official visit to Berkeley this weekend.