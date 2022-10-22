LOS ANGELES — Four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant is one of the top-rated targets remaining on the board for Cal, and this weekend the Rivals250 cornerback from Serra High School in Gardena will make the trip up north to experience a game day at Memorial Stadium.
The two-sport athlete set the 100-meter state record in the spring, and his speed is one of his biggest advantages on the football field where he excels as a cornerback at Serra. That has brought schools from across the country into the mix in his recruitment, yet has has taken a unique path through the process.
Track took his attention away from the recruiting process during the spring, so he has only been on one official visit so far this year, a June trip to Boston College.
Pleasant has amassed over 30 offers up to this point in the process with top programs across the country working to earn his commitment. Still, the name or recent success of the schools on his list have not mattered as much as the people involved in his recruitment.
That's one of the biggest reasons he has been so adamant about getting on his official visit to Berkeley this weekend.
