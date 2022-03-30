The recruiting process is beginning to heat up for 2023 linebacker Jordan Whitney. The offers from different levels continue to roll in, and the Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica standout junior has recently been able to take some more visits after remaining mostly idle earlier in the year.

Whitney, who also runs track and posted an 11.24 100-meter time already this season, had only been able to visit UCLA prior to the most recent stretch during March. Now he has had the opportunity to get on campus with a few schools farther away from home.

Arizona and Fresno State are the last two schools to host him on unofficial visits, but Washington was the first school outside of the Bruins to host Whitney this spring.

The Huskies have been staying involved with the 6-foot-2 linebacker prospect, and that has helped the team emerge as one of the top options on the table for Whitney as he continues to evaluate the schools on his list.

“The process with the Washington coaches has been great,” he said. “I have a really good relationship with all the coaches.”

This is a key time in Whitney’s recruitment since he is finally getting the chance to see more schools up close. UW having a new coaching staff certainly makes the in-person face time important and the trip out to Seattle was a big one for the three-star linebacker.