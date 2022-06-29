California wideout Mikey Matthews enjoys first official visit at CU
Back in late May, Mikey Matthews was still in the opening stages of forging a relationship with Colorado's coaches, namely receivers coach Phil McGeoghan.
Matthews, a fellow wideout at Mission Viejo (Calif.) High School with current CU commit Edward Schultz, picked up an offer from the Buffs back in March.
At the time, Matthews said that he was anticipating McGeoghan to turn up the heat with respect to recruiting him and as it would seem, Matthews' prediction was pretty close to the mark.
This past weekend, the 5-foot-10, 180-pounder was one of several official visitors Colorado hosted. For Matthews, it was his first-ever official visit, and one that he seemed to thoroughly enjoy.
“My overall time was incredible," he said. "The scenery out there is crazy — it could never get old. The whole staff showed me an amazing time, me and my family, so I had a great time out there.”
He and McGeoghan also have taken their relationship to the next level since May, when the latter stopped by Mission Viejo.
Matthews hears from him often, in addition to other members of Colorado's staff.
“Me and coach McGeoghan have a really great relationship now," he said. "Ever since that visit, I feel like he’s contacted me at least once a week, him and coach (Brandon) Gib(son) the assistant receivers coach. Even coach Chandler (Dorrell) — they’ve all been making a really great push on me.”
Matthews, who runs a 4.4 40-yard dash, led the Diablos in catches (66), yards (843) and touchdowns (nine), averaging nearly 77 receiving yards per game, with Mission Viejo going 9-2 in 2021.
He also enjoyed a successful junior campaign on special teams, averaging 21.3 yards on seven kickoff returns (149 yards total) and 12.7 yards per punt return (165 yards total).
While he seemed to have a nice time in Boulder, Matthews said he is not quite ready to make a decision.
Due to scheduling conflicts this summer, Colorado wound up being the only official visit he was able to take, with Matthews noting that he'd prefer to take his remaining four visits this fall before announcing a commitment.
To date, he has visited Michigan, while notable other offers on his plate include Arizona, ASU, Boise State, Princeton, Tennessee, Utah and Wazzu.
In all likelihood, Matthews still has a few months of contemplation. But he did indicate he was being courted not only by CU's coaching staff, but by Schultz and Ryan Staub, too.
“Even the committed quarterback, Staub, they’ve both been reaching out to me talking to me about how the visit went," Matthews said. "Staub was out there when I was out there. I called Eddy (Schultz) one of the nights (in Boulder) and told him how fun it was.
I told him he should have taken a visit with us but he’s going to go out for a game in the fall.”