Tennessee football gets in early for possible top 2028 quarterback

(Photo by Treyvone Towns Jr Twitter/X (@TreyvoneTownsJr))

If there's one thing Josh Heupel has done well on the recruiting trail, it's land some of the top quarterbacks in the country with Tennessee football. A former national champion signal caller himself, the opportunity to play for someone who's done the job at a high level and employs a dynamic offense as a coach is tough to turn down. The result has been landing the likes of five-stars Nico Iamaleava and Faizon Brandon with highly-touted four-stars Jake Merklinger, George MacIntyre and Tayven Jackson in the mix. Now, with targets already being circled for the 2027 cycle, Heupel and company have dipped into the 2028 ranks. These are recruits who are going into their sophomore seasons. After being on campus this past weekend, Treyvone Towns Jr. left with an offer from the Vols. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

This puts UT in the mix with the likes of Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon State, Penn State, SMU, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech and Washington — who have all already offered. This offer list makes it easy to see why Towns projects as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2028 class. If he can continue to improve, he'll be in the running for that top spot. He recently took visits to Notre Dame and Ohio State, as well, cementing that top-level interest. Towns stands at 6-foot-3 out of Oaks Christian in Westlake Village, California. His tape shows agility in the pocket where he's able to extend plays when things begin to collapse. Positive arm strength allows him to deliver accurate balls off platform and even while taking hits. These traits for someone so young in the process are virtually unteachable. With some years of refinement before headed to college, it's hard not to love the upside he brings.