Mater Dei tops Week 2 Rankings

Mater Dei is the number one team for the third straight week as we enter the second week of football in Southern California. Here are our Week 2 rankings (prior week's ranking in parentheses).







1. Mater Dei (2-0) (1)

The Monarchs beat Villa Park 63-0. Bryce Young threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns with a rushing score. Quincy Craig, Marceese Yetts, and Skye Selinsky each had rushing touchdowns. Josiah Zamora had 87 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns and also returned a blocked punt for a touchdown. Kody Epps had 86 receiving yards and two scores.

They play at Centennial of Peoria Arizona on Friday.





2. St. John Bosco (2-0) (2)

The Braves beat Don Bosco Prep of New Jersey 56-21. DJ Uiagalelei threw for 246 passing yards and five scores. He also rushed for a touchdown. Sophomore Rayshon Luke had a pair of rushing touchdowns. Oregon commit Kris Hutson had 132 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while Jode McDuffie had two receiving scores.

They play Liberty of Nevada at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas on Friday.





3. Centennial (1-1) (3)

The Huskies beat Orange Lutheran 56-14. Nicholas Floyd rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns for Centennial. Jake Retzlaff had a 30 yard rushing touchdown. Cal commit Isaiah Young, Jaden Mickey, Johnathan Hoskins, and Dezmon Nash each had interceptions returned for touchdowns.

They play at Cathedral Catholic of San Diego on Friday.





4. Narbonne (1-1) (4)

The Gauchos lost 42-21 to Lone Peak of Utah. Jake Garcia threw touchdown passes to Eren East and USC commit Joshua Jackson. Oregon commit Jared Greenfield had an interception return for a touchdown.

They play at St. Paul on Friday.





5. JSerra (1-1) (5)

The Lions lost 21-13 to St. Joseph Regional of New Jersey. Cal commit Chris Street rushed for a touchdown. Anthony Andrioli drained a pair of field goals.

They host Bishop Amat on Friday.





6. Mission Viejo (2-0) (7)

The Diablos beat Santa Margarita 21–10. Peter Costelli threw for 96 yards and a passing touchdown. Jacquez Robertson rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown and also had a receiving touchdown. Tyson Scott rushed for 117 yards and a score. Easton Mascarenas had 11 tackles.

They play at La Habra on Friday.





7. Sierra Canyon (2–0) (8)

The Trailblazers beat Lawndale 37-12. JD Sumlin rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown. Chayden Peery had a passing and rushing touchdown. Brendon Gamble rushed for a score while DJ Harvey had a receiving touchdown. Zach Thannum had seven tackles and three sacks.

They play at Oaks Christian on Friday.





8. Serra (1-0) (9)

The Cavaliers beat Garfield 41-14. Jaylon Armstead had 222 yards on five carries and five touchdowns. Justin Houston had 14 tackles on defense.

They play at Calabasas on Friday.





9. Calabasas (2-0) (NR)

The Coyotes enter the rankings following a 45-26 win over previously tenth ranked Rancho Cucamonga. Jaden Casey threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for a score. Oregon commit Johnny Wilson and Amoni Butler each had two touchdown receptions. Jaylan Wesley had an interception on defense.

They host Serra on Friday.





10. Grace Brethren (2-0) (NR)

The Lancers enter the rankings following an impressive 54-28 win over previously sixth ranked Oaks Christian. Josh Henderson rushed for 138 yards and four touchdowns. Soane Toia rushed for a pair of scores, while Julien Stokes rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown. Nate Bennett had 136 receiving yards and a score.

They play at Muir on Friday.





Dropped Out: Oaks Christian (6), Rancho Cucamonga (10)



