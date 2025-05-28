CB commit Josh Holland remains excited about the direction USC is headed

When Joshua Holland committed to USC as part of its 2026 class, the Trojans had yet to build what would be coming just six months later. When the St. John Bosco cornerback picked Lincoln Riley’s program, the USC head coach had yet to build what is now the top-rated class in the country that is filled with many of Holland’s peers from around Southern California.

Back on November, Holland was part of a group that featured a few local prospects but it has become something much more than even those prospects anticipated.

Holland is suddenly part of an elite secondary class that features five-star cornerback Elbert Hill plus local four-star standouts Brandon Lockhart and Madden Riordan. It once also featured Rivals250 prospect RJ Sermons, who recently announced his plan to reclassify to the 2025 class and join the Trojans this summer instead of next year.

The group is impressive, and it has Holland excited about the future.