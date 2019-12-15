News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-15 15:33:47 -0600') }} basketball Edit

CDM Beach Bash Tournament Title goes to Mater Dei

Jack Nelson
Californiapreps.com Senior Writer

Beach Bash Championship: Mater Dei 90, Pacifica Christian 38 The Mater Dei Monarchs finished a 4-game romp through the Beach Bash tourney by beating the Pacifica Christian Tritons for the title, 9...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}