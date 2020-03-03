News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-03 16:50:42 -0600') }} basketball Edit

CIF-SS Division 2AA Championship: Santa Clarita Christian beats St. Francis

Jack Nelson
Californiapreps.com Senior Writer

CIF-SS Division 2AA Championship: Santa Clarita Christian Cardinals 61, St. Francis Golden Knights 39 The Santa Clarita Christian Cardinals rolled over the St. Francis Golden Knights in the CIF-SS...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}