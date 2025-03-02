CIF-SS Open Division Boys Championship: Roosevelt tops Notre Dame

CIF-SS Open Division Championship: Roosevelt 74, Notre Dame 67
By Jacob H. Pollon
The Roosevelt boys basketball team got what it wanted Saturday night. The Mustangs had to wait a full year.
One year after losing to Harvard-Westlake in the championship game at Cal Baptist Univ., Roosevelt knocked off Notre Dame 74-67 to claim the 2025 Southern Section Open Division championship at Toyota Center in Ontario.
McDonald's All-American Brayden Burries scored 19 points, including 17 in the second half to lead Roosevelt.
Burries added eight rebounds and made all four of his free throws. Myles Walker scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers and Isaac Williamson scored 15 points for Roosevelt.
It was Walker's 3-pointer from NBA range with just about a minute remaining that gave Roosevelt a pretty much insurmountable 6-point lead.
Notre Dame was led by Tyran Stokes, who scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Zach White added 15 points.
Rutgers-bound guard Lino Mark scored 11 points and had five turnovers, hampered by a nagging hamstring injury.
The Knights, with the more talented roster up and down the lineup, led early before an 11-0 Roosevelt run turned the tables.
Roosevelt led 37-32 at halftime and 54-53 at the end of the third quarter.
Notre Dame was in the game and had chances but Roosevelt made more plays down the stretch to create separation.
Both teams will be in the state Open regionals, with Roosevelt being the top-seeded team.
Brackets will be announced Sunday about 5 p.m.