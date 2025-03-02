CIF-SS Open Division Boys Championship: Roosevelt tops Notre Dame

CIF-SS Open Division Championship: Roosevelt 74, Notre Dame 67 By Jacob H. Pollon The Roosevelt boys basketball team got what it wanted Saturday night. The Mustangs had to wait a full year. One year after losing to Harvard-Westlake in the championship game at Cal Baptist Univ., Roosevelt knocked off Notre Dame 74-67 to claim the 2025 Southern Section Open Division championship at Toyota Center in Ontario. McDonald's All-American Brayden Burries scored 19 points, including 17 in the second half to lead Roosevelt.



Roosevelt head coach Stephen Singleton holds up the championship trophy (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin/SCNG)

Burries added eight rebounds and made all four of his free throws. Myles Walker scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers and Isaac Williamson scored 15 points for Roosevelt. It was Walker's 3-pointer from NBA range with just about a minute remaining that gave Roosevelt a pretty much insurmountable 6-point lead. Notre Dame was led by Tyran Stokes, who scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Zach White added 15 points. Rutgers-bound guard Lino Mark scored 11 points and had five turnovers, hampered by a nagging hamstring injury.



Notre Dame’s Tyran Stokes slam dunks on a breakaway. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin/SCNG)