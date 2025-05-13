WATCH: Four-star EDGE Shaun Scott reflects on recent USC commitment

SANTA ANA –– USC and Mater Dei have been connected for quite a long time with many Monarchs eventually landing with the Trojans, but that pipeline had dried up a bit in recent years. Lincoln Riley's program is once again fully invested in keeping top Southern California players home, and many of the top players in the area are on the roster at Mater Dei.

Flipping four-star defensive tackle Tomuhini Topui from Oregon earlier this spring marked an important shift with recruits at Mater Dei, and the Trojans were able to land a second key commitment from the school on Sunday when Rivals250 edge rusher Shaun Scott picked USC over a number of options from across the country.

USC is again building momentum at the Orange County powerhouse, and Scott is one of the newest pieces to grow the top-rated 2026 recruiting class.

Tuesday morning, Mater Dei held its annual spring college showcase with dozens of coaches from across the country stopping by to see the team practice. Topui and Scott are two of the top rising seniors on the roster, so there were plenty of eyes on both players.

Schools are seemingly not going to stop showing attention to the two USC commits, but Scott felt strong enough about the Trojans to make his decision even before the end of his junior year.

"I feel like the relationship I have with coach Riley, Chad Bowden, Rob Ryan, really the whole staff even the offensive coaches, it feels like — well it is — home," Scott said following Tuesday's showcase. "It's just a great staff, and how I'm gonna be used I really love it."