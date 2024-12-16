Clash on the Coast: Eastside overpowers Fillmore

Clash on the Coast: Eastside Lions 62, Fillmore Flashes 31

Eastside rolled to a 62-31 win over Fillmore on day 2 of the Clash on the Coast hosted by Pacifica high school in Oxnard.

Eastside (8-3) was in control the whole way but the pesky Fillmore (6-7) defense made the Lions work for their points. But in the end, the Eastside defense was too dominant for the Flashes to overcome.

Fillmore got on the board first, but when junior Tykeam McQueen drilled a three-pointer to make it 3-2, the Lions led the rest of the way.

Fillmore hung in there during the first quarter and stayed within single digits. A beautiful driving score by senior Ray Curiel kept them close at 11-8.

But seven points from McQueen and six from junior Wydell James powered Eastside to a 20-12 lead at the end of the quarter.

James led off the second quarter with his second three-pointer of the game to give Eastside a double digit lead of 23-12.

The Lions got two more three-pointers in the quarter from senior Mauricio Cruz and junior Jamir Devereaux and held Fillmore scoreless in the quarter to take a commanding 33-12 advantage at the half.



