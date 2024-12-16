Clash on the Coast: Eastside overpowers Fillmore

Clash on the Coast: Eastside Lions 62, Fillmore Flashes 31
Eastside rolled to a 62-31 win over Fillmore on day 2 of the Clash on the Coast hosted by Pacifica high school in Oxnard.
Eastside (8-3) was in control the whole way but the pesky Fillmore (6-7) defense made the Lions work for their points. But in the end, the Eastside defense was too dominant for the Flashes to overcome.
Fillmore got on the board first, but when junior Tykeam McQueen drilled a three-pointer to make it 3-2, the Lions led the rest of the way.
Fillmore hung in there during the first quarter and stayed within single digits. A beautiful driving score by senior Ray Curiel kept them close at 11-8.
But seven points from McQueen and six from junior Wydell James powered Eastside to a 20-12 lead at the end of the quarter.
James led off the second quarter with his second three-pointer of the game to give Eastside a double digit lead of 23-12.
The Lions got two more three-pointers in the quarter from senior Mauricio Cruz and junior Jamir Devereaux and held Fillmore scoreless in the quarter to take a commanding 33-12 advantage at the half.
Then in the third quarter Fillmore found the range and mounted a comeback.
Senior Joey Ocegueda opened the third=quarter scoring with an outside jumper just inside the arc to make it 33-14. Junior Octavio Orozco added a bucket and when senior Jaime Soto later connected on a three, it was 33-21 at the 4:30 mark.
At the 2:44 mark, Curiel sank two free throws to cut Fillmore’s deficit to ten, 35-25.
Junior Kenneth Harris sparked the Lions by scoring off a nifty spin move and the momentum quickly turned Eastside’s way.
Another three ball from Devereaux later made it 40-25, as Eastside began to take control again.
Ocegueda tried to reverse the trend with a beautiful assist to Soto but Eastside moved on to a 44-27 lead as the third quarter ended. It was Fillmore’s best quarter, as they outscored the Lions, 15-11.
But the fourth quarter was all Eastside. A three-pointer by Devereaux at the 6:45 mark made it 51-27 and Fillmore had no answer the rest of the way.
They kept trying though, and at the 3:00 mark got a spirited, tough finish in the paint by reserve senior Eddie Gonzalez right after Eastside had its largest lead of the game at 60-27. The final score was 62-31.
The Eastside big three scoring machine led the way again with James getting a game high 19 points and McQueen tallying 16, while Harris added 11. Reserve Devereaux had 9 points on three treys.
For Fillmore, nobody was in double figures but Ocegueda had 8 points and Soto had 7.
Individual Scorers:
Eastside (62):
0-Max Meza 2
1-Wydell James 19
3-Jamir Devereaux 9
10-Kenneth Harris 11
12-Tykeam McQueen 16
22-Mauricio Cruz 5
Three-pointers made: Devereaux 3, James 2, McQueen 2, Cruz
Fillmore (31):
1-Jaime Soto 7
2-Marco Robles 5
10-Joey Ocegueda 8
12-Octavio Orozco 3
22-Ray Curiel 6
34-Eddie Gonzalez 2
Three-pointer made: Soto