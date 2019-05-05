Clemson lands nation's top prospect, five-star D.J. Uiagalelei
D.J. Uiagalelei saw everything he wanted on the recruiting trail and he planned his commitment date for his mother’s birthday, May 5.
He ended up giving Clemson the biggest gift of all - another five-star in its loaded recruiting class.
The five-star quarterback and No. 1 overall prospect committed to the Tigers over Oregon and many others on Sunday as Clemson has now landed four five-star prospects in a row.
“I liked all they had to offer,” Uiagalelei said. “The scheme of the offense they have, the receivers that they have, the offensive linemen they have, the coaching staff I liked a lot out there. And then just how faith-based it is out there, that’s probably what I like the most.”
The idea now is for Uiagalelei to finish out his Bosco career - it looks unlikely that he would be an early enrollee - and then learn under Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence for one season before probably being in line to compete for the starting job.
At least, that’s been the message from the Clemson staff.
“That’s kind of what they talked about, coming in and learning behind Trevor,” Uiagalelei said. “I could go play baseball there, too, so that’s what they told me.”
The five-star has also watched Clemson’s incredible recruiting class fill up nicely. Before his five-star commitment, five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman, five-star defensive end Bryan Bresee and five-star cornerback Fred Davis made their pledges.
It’s a five-star fest at Clemson that might not be done yet even after Uiagalelei’s commitment.
“That’s really cool,” Uiagalelei said. “That’s who you want to play with, you want to play with the best people in the country. Being able to play with those top people like that, to be able to play with the best people, that’s what you want and you want to play on the highest stage and play for a national championship.”
Uiagalelei’s recruitment has spanned years. He was hyped in Southern California as the next big thing since he was in middle school - the kid with the huge arm and all the tools to be special. He proved that the hype was real, his recruitment completely exploded and now Uiagalelei said he’s relieved it’s over.
“It hasn’t been as crazy as it used to be but it’s been a little crazy,” Uiagalelei said. “It gets a little annoying at times because it’s a lot of talking. It’s cool though but I’m glad for it to be over and now I can get ready for the season. That’s why I wanted to get it out of the way.”