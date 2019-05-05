MORE FROM TIGERSILLUSTRATED.COM: The strength of the Clemson brand

D.J. Uiagalelei saw everything he wanted on the recruiting trail and he planned his commitment date for his mother’s birthday, May 5.

He ended up giving Clemson the biggest gift of all - another five-star in its loaded recruiting class.

The five-star quarterback and No. 1 overall prospect committed to the Tigers over Oregon and many others on Sunday as Clemson has now landed four five-star prospects in a row.

“I liked all they had to offer,” Uiagalelei said. “The scheme of the offense they have, the receivers that they have, the offensive linemen they have, the coaching staff I liked a lot out there. And then just how faith-based it is out there, that’s probably what I like the most.”

The idea now is for Uiagalelei to finish out his Bosco career - it looks unlikely that he would be an early enrollee - and then learn under Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence for one season before probably being in line to compete for the starting job.

At least, that’s been the message from the Clemson staff.

“That’s kind of what they talked about, coming in and learning behind Trevor,” Uiagalelei said. “I could go play baseball there, too, so that’s what they told me.”