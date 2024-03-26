Dip your toes on court at an AAU tourney where a team coached by legendary trainer Olin “The Guard Whisperer” Simplis is playing. Watch his amazingly driven squad of 6U boys brotherhood and I predict you’ll get bit til hurts! Ouch! That’s right. The U play hoop in unison like a school of piranha with razor sharp teeth out, blood-in-the-water mentality engaging a competitor. It’s like when the little girl in movie Finding Nemo says “Piranahhhh.” They’ve been licking bones clean to the marrow all season long, be it at the Made Hoops or when they took home the chip next to the Sports Academy in LA, next to my house. They get down like my guy Brandon Jennings, a la his clothing line Tuff Gang as I did his first story when he was this youngster in 04’ in 7th, these guys age indeed.



Coach Olin huddles up with the team.

The U team gets down on defense with major intensity in their eyes, down like a vice grip to collapse on defense because this team simply has no stop button in their cranium. They gain confidence from all the turnovers they get other teams to commit. They swipe the ball just like in the cartoon show Dora the Explorer, and it’s a wrap people. Converting turnovers into layups over and over is what they are known for. What exists inside their torso is a heart and chest that beats as one like Drake’s lyrics in the song First Person Shooter when I watch them play. Vibe these lyrics along with me people: “ I really hate that you been sellin' them some false dreams.” This team believes in their own dreams. The U’s coach Olin Simplis’s name speaks for itself because he helps NBA greats get to be 1st team on All NBA teams. O helps 6th graders become the best versions of themselves too. He has helped so many incredible NBA talents, WNBA prep greats, and college greats that are flowing through his lab that it seems obscene. Yet Olin is just this great guy, this utterly down to earth guy that treats everyone with equal respect.



Coach Olin during a time out.

I feel very lucky to have seen his legions of success stories in my decade of knowing him. He is a master trainer for Wasserman Agency. O is that Mt. Rushmore-like Raymond Lewis all time great baller in LA, the gold standard bearer. No other trainer I know of with his resume takes the time to work with such a young team. https://www.instagram.com/theguardwhisperer?igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA Yet he finds time to pour his entire heart to be ALL IN with these exceptional youngsters I was honored to get to know on The U team. If they stay heads down grindin I could see some of these fire ballers one day possibly be on a level of a Trent Perry (committed to USC), prep phenom Jason Crowe Jr., or another prep killer Nik Khamenia, all top ten ballers I’ve done stories on in these past few months! 100. If I gave this team an identity, I’d say it would be fiery like an L Hall of Famer Kevin “Big Ticket” Garnett. As he did, this squad pounds their chests and pounds the floor and stares to death their opponents in the eye before applying the L to them. Their little veins pop-pop as they mos def are also the epitome of the ultimate real-riders friend, my guy Paul Pierce, as they combined to win a chip in Boston. I felt very humbled and lucky to do Double P's life story in 05'. Double P is Paul's nickname. That’s why The U AAU grassroots hoops team is both The Truth and The Big Ticket you must see, must come out to peep out. Mos def. This team is on a journey to be their own version of The Truth to each other in terms of teamwork and listening to what the coaches are helping them ascend to.



This story? It’s truly about love, that brotherhood of teammates that transcends the conventional definition of the word. It’s the belief in each other that manifests itself in fantastical success that has led to a national ranking for The U. When I chilled with these youngsters it wasn’t like their overpowering physical prowess stood out. I was dropping stories of kids I knew back 23 years ago and these 6th graders were sponges. They wanted to feel the Kobe-like story I did on D-DeRozan rising up and dunking from near the free throw line at their age. Go out and watch them hesi, pop that J, separate from defenders, go to the rack and finish through contact! These young guys are extremely tuff, but polite at the same time. One of these super cool 6th graders told me that that they love always hanging with each other 24/7 off the court. Their chemistry is unmatched. Me, E-Woods? I’ve taught 6th grade one year out of the 24 years in Cali as a grade school teacher since 96’. That’s a special grade being a 6th grader, a time of Hope and Dreams, when dreams start to come alive in your heart.



Let’s vibe each of the following five standout players, a parent, and the coaches sentiments. Joe S says, “The U is more than just a team, we are a family and these are my brothers.” Ben P says “The U is a very good chance for me to be a become not only a better basketball player, but a better person.” Joshua D says, “The U is one fam. Even if we leave the team we still brothers. We make each other better. We ride and die together.” Cash M says, “The U is not just a team. We are family that sticks together through ups and downs and forever will be brothers no matter what.” Aubrei S says, “I like the team. Coach Olin makes us work hard, that’s the only way to be.” Now do you see people? It’s not like anything I’ve ever seen. Like wringing a sweaty towel that has seen so much sweat and then poof, fire appears from the twisting back and forth. Real talk. Let’s hear from Olin on what the team is about, “This team is about heart, about applying constant pressure to the opponent the whole game. A lot of the credit goes to the amazing parents of the players, they really support the effort.



Training session attended by Brandon McCoy (blue shorts), Carter Bryant, Isaiah Elohim, others.

“We’re here today at Gym USA in Glendale on a Sunday and these families are driving from far away to make practice. I can tell the guys on the team look up to the [Rivals class of 2026] #1 player in the nation, Brandon McCoy. They are watching him train right here beside them.“ This story is really about these young men working super hard to improve themselves. It’s about their character, the fire in their eyes to show their determination, and learning to play the right way. “We focus on the fundamentals that will solidify and help them transition into high school and beyond. These guys don’t complain, that’s why we see results and come together. “I treat them like they’re older, I give it to them all straight and hard because I really care about them with all my heart. “We are all invested with everything we have. If anyone is holding back, then we won’t get there. We all have to buy in. That’s the key and these guys get it big time. These are great kids!”



Brandon Tillis gives some helpful advice and encouragement.

Olin has amazing assistant coaches as well. Brandon Tillis, he’s off the freaking charts with his training efforts and is one of the best in the biz. So knowledgeable, capable. Olin’s son Kahlil Simplis was a great player out of prep and is also a super assistant for the team. Both Brandon and Kahlil are great childhood friends. Kahlil is also an extremely successful and renown rapper. Brandon and Kahlil are fam with all these youngsters - they are going to stay connected for life because of this team. Olin is magically creating lanes, opportunities, and dynamic situations that will last a lifetime for this team. Truly. I had so many great parents tell me amazing comments about this The U AAU team that I wanted to share. I’ll only use one quick quote because brevity demands that of me. So here is Athena S’s words about her son Joe and The U, “Olin has been a really special trainer for our son the past 5-6 years. He’s not only dedicated to teaching basketball skills, but also to teaching these boys to become men and preparing them for high school and beyond. “We are happy to be part of the U family and see the team and our son grow under his training, coaching, and leadership.”



Kahlil Simplis with a couple of friends for life.