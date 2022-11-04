PLEASANTON, Calif. — Brady Nassar committed to Colorado in the summer and thought he would be completely finished with his recruitment. Then the Buffaloes decided to part ways with head coach Karl Dorrell partway through the season. The three-star edge rusher from California is not having second guesses about his decision, but he is going to be watching the coaching developments in Boulder this winter.

Nassar will finish up his regular season Friday night, and it has been an up-and-down year for his team, Amador Valley High School.

The 6-foot-4 edge rusher, who plays on both sides of the ball for his team, has been a bright spot throughout the year with his play as an edge rusher and fullback. His focus has remained on finishing out his senior season, but he has been keeping an eye on what is going on in Boulder.

Nassar's lead recruiter, Gerald Chatman, is leading the Buffaloes' defense now, so the CU commit has a particular interest in how the staff shakes out in the coming months.

"I love coach Chatman to death," he said. "I think he's awesome, so I really want to play for him at some point. I want to see the new coaches. I want to see who comes in, because that program needs a little changing around. It'll turn around.