Commit Fit: How the top 2025 DBs fit with their future programs

Devin Sanchez (Photo by Cole Patterson/Rivals.com)

1. DEVIN SANCHEZ, Ohio State

Rivals lists Sanchez at 6-foot-3 but on signing day, Ohio State had the five-star cornerback at 6-foot-2 and that actually makes us feel better about him having a huge impact with the Buckeyes. Falling in love with tall cornerbacks could be fool’s gold as there are only a handful that big in the NFL as the pros have preferred (at least in recent years) cornerbacks around 6-foot who can run, be physical and make quick-twitch movements. What makes the Houston (Texas) North Shore standout so special is that he can do all those things at 6-foot-2. Sanchez has been a shutdown corner for years. He’s long, athletic, physical and has all the tools of an elite player at his position. He also played no games during his recruitment. The five-star committed to the Buckeyes early and never looked back or took many other visits. He’s all-business and should fit in perfectly in Columbus.

2. NA’EEM OFFORD, Oregon

Offord had one of the wildest recruitments down the stretch as the longtime Ohio State commit flipped to Oregon on signing day after a lot of people expected a flip to Auburn. But the Birmingham (Ala.) Parker standout should be great for the Ducks for numerous reasons. We’re not thrilled that Offord dodged all the big national camps and tournaments to test himself against the best of the best but in games against elite competition, Offord was great. He’s big, physical, smart and has tremendous instincts. If Oregon coach Dan Lanning is in fact building an SEC-like program in Eugene then a defensive back like Offord would be a great fit.

3. DIJON LEE JR., Alabama

Domani Jackson and Zabien Brown are two of Alabama’s top cornerbacks. Both are from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. And now another elite California cornerback is coming to the Crimson Tide as Lee isn’t as physical as either Jackson or Brown but he’s definitely longer and might be a better athlete than both. Georgia made a significant push down the stretch but Lee was always locked in with the Crimson Tide as he hit it off with general manager Courtney Morgan, another California guy, position coach Maurice Linguist and others. He sees a big opportunity to succeed in Tuscaloosa. Lee is such a natural athlete and playmaker. He’s great at cornerback and can mirror any receiver out there. He was also a standout at receiver this year as Mission Viejo coach Chad Johnson got the ball in his hands and let him work.

4. DARYUS DIXSON, Penn State

Penn State coach James Franklin has built his program on toughness and competitive drive, and there’s no cornerback who brings that every single second he’s on the field more than Dixson. Dixson, who committed after his summer visit in June, starred at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei on the other side of Alabama signee Chuck McDonald. The four-star is physical, loves to hit, jams at the line and does a great job separating the receiver from the ball with a tough nature. The Mater Dei standout also likes barking at receivers and making the game a nightmare for them so he should fit into Penn State’s culture. He won’t back down from anyone in the Big Ten.

5. TREY MCNUTT, Oregon