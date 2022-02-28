COMMITMENT: 2023 guard Kylan Boswell picks Arizona over Illinois, UNLV

"College GameDay was there," he said after his official visit to UA for its game against Oregon. "That was an amazing experience. Hearing the Arizona game day fans chant my name was awesome."

The Wildcats have long been the favorite to land the Illinois native, but his latest visit to see the team up close certainly helped give him the confidence to make his decision.

"I'm feeling very, very excited," Boswell said during the announcement ceremony at his school hosted by basketball reporter and analyst Matt Babcock. "It's been a long process in this recruiting situation, but I feel like I made the right decision."

Arizona has landed its man. Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats secured a commitment from four-star point guard Kylan Boswell on Monday over a final group that included Illinois and UNLV. The top-25 2023 prospect recently made official visits to all three schools and moved quickly to make his decision after recently making the trip to Tucson two weekends ago.

Boswell grew up in Champaign and could have returned to his roots to play for the Illini while UNLV became a factor in the process and was the first school to host him on an official visit in the home stretch of his recruitment.

However, Boswell has been clear that he feels confident about the fit with the Wildcats, and he has also grown to like Lloyd and the coaching staff at UA. Moving from California, where he played at Corona-Centennial after moving from Illinois, to AZ Compass Prep in Chandler allowed Boswell to be much closer to UA.

Eventually that led to multiple visits to Tucson where he was able to build a strong relationship with Lloyd, associate head coach Jack Murphy and the rest of the UA coaches.

"Coach Lloyd has a lot of patience," Boswell said about what he's learned about Lloyd through his previous visits for games and practices. "I pay attention to how he reacts under pressure. He lets his players play their game regardless of the stress of the moment."

Boswell became a priority for Arizona almost immediately after being offered last summer. Lloyd and the UA coaches were able to watch him at the Section 7 event in Phoenix before making the decision to offer him.

Since that time he has become the top priority at the point guard position for the Wildcats. UCLA, USC, Oregon, Kansas, Stanford, Texas, Florida and Louisville are some of the other programs that offered Boswell throughout the process.

Boswell is the highest-rated recruit to commit to Arizona since Lloyd arrived last spring.The Wildcats have been selective with offers under Lloyd, but another one of the program's top targets is expected to decide soon as well.

Four-star 2023 wing KJ Lewis used an official visit on a trip to Arizona this month as well, and he is set to make his decision soon as well with the Wildcats being one of his finalists.

Now that his decision is made, there remains a possibility that Boswell could reclassify to the 2022 class and arrive on campus with the Wildcats this fall. The new UA commit says he has not made any decision on whether or not he will begin his career with the Wildcats this fall.

If he remains as a member of the 2023 class, Boswell will not be permitted to sign a National Letter of Intent with the Wildcats until November.