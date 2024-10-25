COMMITMENT: 2025 LB Carter Jones finds his fit at Arizona

He won't be able to suit up this weekend as Arizona continues to deal with injuries at linebacker, but Carter Jones will be donning the navy and cardinal when he arrives on campus in Tucson next year.

The three-star linebacker announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Friday just a couple days after making the decision to back away from his longtime pledge to Cal.

Jones has had his recruitment go through plenty of twists and turns throughout the process, but the Arizona coaching staff made it clear to him that he had a home in Tucson.

That led to an official visit to UA last weekend, which ultimately sealed his commitment to the program.

"To be honest, I think that it was really the college town that made it the right fit for me, and the coaches," he told GOAZCATS.com about the decision to pick the Wildcats. "The coaches kind of brought it back in. I originally went up there for my brother [Caden Jones] going on an unofficial visit, and seeing how him and the coaches talked and how the vibe was, it really made me want to go out there again for myself.

"It kind of led to things, and it just felt right."