Commitment Analysis: What UCLA is getting in RB commit Roderick Robinson

UCLA added its third commitment of this 2023 recruiting cycle Thursday when running back Roderick Robinson II announced his decision.

Robinson, listed at 6-foot-1, 229 pounds, is the No. 22-ranked RB prospect in the class.

The standout from Lincoln HS in San Diego joins fellow in-state commits, WR Grant Gray from Norco HS and DB Ty Lee from St. John Bosco HS.

In bringing in Robinson in the 2023 class, local three-star RB Tomarion Harden in the 2022 class, and with redshirt freshman Deshun Murrell and redshirt junior Keegan Jones, the Bruins will have some options when top rusher Zach Charbonnet moves on to the next level after this coming season.

In fact, Robinson brings a lot of the same attributes as Charbonnet, as Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney notes in his scouting report of the Bruins' newest commit ...