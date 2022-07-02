COMMITMENT: Arizona lands 2023 SoCal WR Jackson Holman over Utah, Vandy

Receiver is one position Arizona loaded up at in the 2022 recruiting cycle highlighted by the addition of five-star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. So, Jedd Fisch and his staff have been able to take a much more methodical approach to recruiting the position in the current cycle.

What it has meant is waiting for the right players to fit into the group, and the Wildcats believe they have found at least one of the pieces with their newest commitment. Mission Viejo receiver/athlete Jackson Holman is headed to the Wildcats after making his announcement Saturday picking UA over a final group that included Utah and Vanderbilt.

The 6-foot-4 pass catcher took official visits to all three programs beginning with his trip to Tucson that came just weeks after he added an offer from Arizona.

He wrapped up his visit schedule last weekend before assessing his options and making his choice.

Holman has the size to potentially play tight end in college, but Arizona's coaches have a unique plan for the big receiver from Southern California.

"They actually gave me an idea that no other school has given me before – they see me being their F, which is their slot, and they use him kind of like [the Rams use] Cooper Kupp, because Coach Fisch coached for the Rams. He took that offense and brought it here. He said I'd be doing basically the exact same thing that [Kupp] does right now," Holman told previously GOAZCATS.com after his official visit.

"We watched a little bit of film from spring ball and then we watched some NFL film from him, and just saw how I would fit in there. I liked the sound of it – a lot actually."

Holman is the first receiver to commit to Arizona in the 2023 class as the program has been focused on the trenches and secondary through the first half of the year.

California running back Brandon Johnson and four-star Colorado quarterback Brayden Dorman are the other skill position recruits committed to Arizona in the class.

The process came together quickly with Holman, and being able to get out on a visit with the program in early June helped speed up the process leading to his commitment.

"They were one of the later schools that offered me, but just after seeing that it really changed my perspective of it and changed the way that I see them," he said.

The Wildcats now have 16 public commitments in the 2023 class.