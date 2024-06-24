Arizona's new coaching staff is beginning to establish itself on the recruiting front. After a slower start, the Wildcats have caught fire to begin the summer, and Sunday marked another big day for Brent Brennan and his staff in Tucson. A day that brought four new commitments to the team's 2025 class ended with one of the most notable pickups of the cycle for UA. Sunday evening, high three-star offensive lineman Sione Tohi announced his pledge to the Wildcats following a weekend stay in Tucson. "Man I feel like Tucson is one of a kind, you won't find this type of brotherhood and team chemistry anywhere else," Tohi told GOAZCATS.com. "In this era of NIL its hard to find genuine bonds between players, but at UA its different, everybody isn't not worried about the money, their just there to work."

