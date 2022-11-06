The Core Prep Fall Classic was held November 5th at Heritage Christian high school and featured a five-game slate of quality teams from the San Fernando Valley and nearby areas.

Kudos to Core Prep Academy founder Todd Wilson for a great job putting the event together. We caught some of the action and witnessed many outstanding individual performances.

No stats or rosters were kept at the scorer’s table so we’ll only comment on players we could identify. We verified the rosters for the Heritage Christian/Harvard-Westlake game so we have a game report below.

We missed the first two games and arrived as the third game was nearing its conclusion. Oak Park held off St. Monica, 62-53.

In the fourth game, Notre Dame handled Birmingham fairly easily but had to work before eventually pulling away. No rosters were available but three of the Notre Dame players clearly stood out. Senior Caleb Foster is a five-star PG committed to Duke and he showed why with a smooth jumper and ball handling skills,

Four-star senior forward Dusty Stromer is no slouch either and is a Gonzaga commit. He also drilled a few jumpers and displayed some good ball handling work.

The third elite Notre Dame prospect is Houston commit Mercy Miller, a smooth four-star junior combo guard with a big upside. He’s the son of rapper Master P who was on hand to watch the game. Californiapreps.com and Erik Woods will soon have an extensive feature story centering on Mercy and the Miller family.



