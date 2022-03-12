Damien gets impressive win over Clovis North for State D-1 title
State D-1 Championship: Damien Spartans 65, Clovis North Broncos 57 The Damien Spartans defeated the Clovis North Broncos 65-57 in the Div 1 finals of the California State championships on Friday...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news