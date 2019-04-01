Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-01 14:25:50 -0500') }} football Edit

DB Clark Phillips has busy weekend of visits

Tszcvswkzjsrxxtpn46k
Clark Phillips
Adam Gorney • Rivals
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

WESTWOOD, Calif. - Clark Phillips was tired Sunday morning at the annual Tom Lemming Photo Shoot at UCLA.That figures. The four-star cornerback had just returned from a busy weekend of trips to Not...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}