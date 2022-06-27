The impact of Washington's mega recruiting weekend and the general momentum that has produced eight Huskies commits over the last week (so far) was felt by three-star defensive back Leroy Bryant.

Bryant, from Fairfield, Calif., was making his second trip to Washington after taking an unofficial visit in the spring.

He got a lot more out of this official visit, though, as he was accompanied by his aunt, grandmother and younger brother.

"One thing that really stood out to me was just how they bonded with my family and they showed love to them, like as much love they showed to me," Bryant told Dawg Report. "[My family] really liked just how they showed that they were interested in me and just building the bonds with them, like actually sitting down at dinner, taking the time to talk to them, ask questions. They showed a lot of love to them and me."