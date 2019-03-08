Me, E-Woods, beyond blessed to know Charisma Osborne, classy, champion, Mt Rushmore of LA prep hoops. La La, Charisma’s sister, appreciates her and her adoring dad Derek feels blessed, as does her awesome step father Damon, great dude whose ever documenting dope-ness that is C-Osborne. Chaka Ferrell, her adoring mother, shared with me an eloquent letter Charisma sent her people at Windward. New tradition time people? Me, E-Woods, publish an open letter, a goodbye from LA’s dopest hoop senior. https://www.theplayerstribune.com/en-us/articles/dear-basketball Kobe gave us Dear Basketball when he left LA, left the game. Here’s Charisma’s open letter as she leaves prep LA, destined to dominate college hoops, USA. 100



Charisma Osborne

Charisma says, “There are just not words in the world to describe how grateful I am! Coach Vanessa has always been there for me through both the good and the bad, and been my biggest supporter! "I’m thankful for her teaching me how to be a great teammate, and teaching me what teamwork is! She pushed me out of my comfort zone, and beyond my limits. Because of that I’m a better player and person. “It sucks to know she won’t ever coach me again at Windward. But I’m very happy that she’s right around the corner. I appreciate all the hard work she has put into me and the team. I know she doesn’t get nearly the credit she deserves, but I truly appreciate her hard work and dedication! "She has inspired me and because of her and all she has taught me at Windward I know I’ll be able to cope with whatever life hits me with, whether it’s failure or success!



Vanessa Nygaard

“From the big things all the way down to the smallest thing, I am beyond grateful. Thank you for being the best coach I could ever ask for. I wouldn’t have wanted to go on this ride with anyone else. You are truly irreplaceable. “Yesterday [March 2], I played my final game as a Wildcat. Words can’t describe how heartbreaking it is knowing I won’t ever play in a Windward Jersey again. "Thank you to my teammates for being amazing and being so supportive. "Thank you to my coaches for being some of the best coaches I’ve ever had. The journey wouldn’t have been the same without them all. "Thank you to all the seniors for being such a huge part of my life, and to know that we won’t ever play a game together again truly breaks my heart!



Charisma celebrating with Windward teammates

“We’ve been through it all together. You guys, my teammates, have been a special part of my life; I’m truly grateful for this this experience and for all the people who have been a part of it. "I love you all so much! “From the security guards to the trainers, to the administrators, to the fans, to the parents, to my teammates, to my coaches. "I appreciate everyone who was a part of the beautiful ride. "Even though this is the end, I’m glad I was a part of something so amazing. It hurts to let go, but it’s time to move on. “Thank you Windward! #20 Next stop: UCLA"



