CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Bru McCoy Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

LSU

The Tigers have compiled an outstanding class already led by the No. 1 prospect in the country, five-star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., and they sit at fourth nationally behind only Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M, but there is still a little bit of unfinished business in this class.

If coach Ed Orgeron could secure the signatures of five-star defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher and four-star athlete Devonta Lee, LSU would sign the top six in-state players for the first time since 2008. That would be an incredible accomplishment because everybody wanted Stingley, Alabama is in hot pursuit of Sopsher and top running back John Emery had been committed to Georgia before flipping to LSU. Orgeron and his staff already have a tremendous class. Those final two - Sopsher and Lee - could make it even better.

MIAMI

There seems to be considerable disappointment when it comes to Miami’s class right now and rightfully so as a promising group has faded away and the Hurricanes are left with 14 commitments, good for seventh in the ACC rankings and No. 45 nationally, sandwiched between Duke and Vanderbilt, hardly recruiting powerhouses.

There is plenty of reason for optimism, though, but coach Mark Richt has to really hit home runs heading into February. The biggest fish is four-star cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who has Miami and Georgia high on the list, along with four-star defensive end Khris Bogle and top-rated all-purpose back Mark Antony-Richards. Miami has some serious ground to make up, but there are legit prospects still considering the ‘Canes.

TENNESSEE

After a 5-7 season and finishing with the worst record in the SEC East, there was a good chance this solid Tennessee recruiting class could have disintegrated, but it’s picking up steam heading into the holidays and that has to be good news for coach Jeremy Pruitt and his staff.

The Volunteers have probably emerged as the clear leader for five-star offensive tackle Darnell Wright and they’ve shot up the charts for four-star athlete Quavaris Crouch, who seemed like a lock to Clemson only weeks ago. Those two players have the ability to step in right away and make an impact. The Vols also look to be in good shape with four-star running back Eric Gray since his de-commitment from Michigan. Alabama and Clemson are the biggest threats for Wright and Crouch, respectively, so if Tennessee could land those two it would be huge.

TEXAS

Last recruiting cycle, Texas signed five of the top six in-state players and many played a big role in the Longhorns’ success this season but coach Tom Herman and his staff only signed one of the top six in-state recruits in the 2019 class. Still, no one is really complaining much about this Texas class that is sitting at eighth in the rankings with 14 four-star pledges. It’s good for second in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma.

Landing five-star running back Trey Sanders was always wishful thinking but losing on four-star Noah Cain, who’s originally from Denton (Texas) Guyer surely hurt. Four-star Deondrick Glass could be another option at running back, but the staff might go back to the drawing board as well. The big fish leading up to the All-American Bowl is five-star athlete Bru McCoy from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, who’s down to USC and Texas. The Longhorns have a real shot with him even though McCoy did wear a USC pullover to an interview on Wednesday.

USC