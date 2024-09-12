They huddle together on an AAU team, but there’s more to it than that. You have to see them all playing for each other and the game they love so dearly since they were young. Nah, not just a team. Think true blue sisterhood for each other. They each could be “The Woman” as a singular star racking up like 30 or 40 points a game if they played alone. But they would rather cultivate a shared-win chemistry, caring enough to be in each other’s feelings enough to meld their mighty talents together like the Avengers from the comic book series! Real talk. Many of these fine outstanding character- and academic-centered young ladies have been playing with each other since the 5th grade. Their names are Leah DeWitt, Loriel “Lo Lo” Murray, Morghan “Mo 3” Reckley of Georgia, and Kamora “Momo” Moore of Tennessee. Most other girls nationwide know their names because they are fantastically talented.



Left to Right: Loriel, Leah, and Morghan

Advertisement

These four who I’ve mostly gotten to know really well, along with their families, have been balling together on the Adidas Three Stripes AEBL team this past summer with unprecedented success in terms of imposing their will on opponents. It’s not just the wins they’ve accumulated together or the massive offers they’ve gained individually by honing their skill sets and performing so masterfully on the circuit and in elite camps. There are so many factors involved it makes your head spin. This dope team of destiny has just entered the 9th grade, but not before making their mark in history because these 4 players who are 14 years old at the start of summer played up on the 16 and under level on the major shoe circuit. They showed they could beat other talented young girls 2 and 3 years older than them by 15+ points about 80% of the time. If they played vs. a good AAU team their own age? I suspect it might be by a 50+ point win margin each game. What’s the real story here with these four players I’ve gotten to know so well? It’s that they give themselves up to training so hard, they are the ultimate compliment I give so rarely: “They are about this life!” You talk to their families, as I have been lucky to, you see they are so moral and have such high expectations in life. They are all “followers of Christ.” And they all have this incredible pride in themselves and each other to be the epitome of the term “standing on business!” The amount of offers these 4 athletes have gotten is truly mind bending. Each player has about 6-10 Division 1 offers since they entered 8th grade. Many of these offers are high major offers from prestigious basketball programs. There will be many more, as these 4 offer-magnets are just entering high school. It would take me a complete page here to detail all the offers so I suggest you click to see for yourself on their IG pages. Be prepared, your eyes are going to melt with all the fun facts! Leah DeWitt: https://www.instagram.com/leahdewitt2 Morghan Reckley: https://www.instagram.com/itsmorghan Loriel Murray: https://www.instagram.com/lozilla_stay_ballin Kamora Moore: https://www.instagram.com/momobucketz



Kamora Moore (left), Morghan Reckley (right)

It’s more than just the offers for these incredible young ladies that’s worth talking and describing here, people. The real story is their love for the game and each other. 100. The support that their village of parents, trainers, coaches, fans, and support staff put into them. These ultra driven and talented players repay that support by putting it down each game day performance and training session by being classy for themselves and their community no doubt! If you follow my writing, you know I constantly do stories about top skilled players in the country, players on the west coast, midwest, east, and freaking everywhere! Transcendent talent is what I find quite often. These awesome young ladies use IG to congratulate each other when they get invited to a D1 visit. Yes, this is Californiapreps.com, but I’m also a part of this other new world we live in. It's a global world and these fantastic “Fire Georgia Peaches” are appreciated by so many of the most elite players in California and most of the elite from out here know about them. Game reps game everywhere truly! Of course there are truly gifted boys players in Cali and many I know pretty well: Brandon McCoy Jr., Alijah Arenas, Jason Crowe Jr, Tajh Ariza, Christian Collins, who are all rising juniors. They are all tight with each and all are highly ranked by Rivals. They all live in SoCal so imagine if they played on one AAU team like these 4 friends in the South. As for these fantastic four ladies, I get a sense that they absolutely push each other in practice and enjoy each other on their Adidas team. You see the ultra clean jump shots that are fired from multiple all stars, the slashing to the rim, the pure scorers. It must be amazing all at once, this perfect timing from several alpha dawg mentality players. Let me quote and share in depth a bit more about them and why these so fantastic young ladies play the game.



Leah and dad Derrick

I asked Leah DeWitt, whose dad has been this ultra successful high school basketball coach, what the point was. “Our goal is to play on the very highest level with the oldest competition and win a chip on that level. “We love hard challenges. I love this game and I’ve been playing it since I was 2 years old. And even then I was up on a 5 year old level. Both my parents played D1 basketball. I really enjoy watching A’ja Wilson of the WNBA and listening to the song, Materialistic by Kai Uriah.” Describing L-DeWitt’s is easy: tough. She is a 5-9 guard on the team and super reminds me of my favorite genius artist of the 80’s Jean-Michel Basquiat for her precision and creativity. Leah’s bag is so deep and masterful already. Her palette of colors on the court can be seen when she paints the canvas with a popping J from just anywhere on the court. She finds the open teammate at just the right moment and her lock up D is like a mini pit bull that you just can’t shake.Leah constitutes the ultimate glue person for her team as she sparks the fire for her sisters no doubt! Next, Morghan Reckley is that guard in the south regardless of class. It comes through her humble swag as she swerves around, implementing attack moves that are out of this world. Morghan utilizes ultra fast lateral penetrating angles as she races across the court like a Lamborghini Gallardo. Defensively, she’ll grab your cookies and dunk them in milk before you know they’re gone! On offense, she’s the ultimate Harry Houdini that can never be captured as she escapes any chains a defense tries to throw her way while zooming in the lane and popping shots at her opponents. Morghan had these prolific words to say about her teammates whom she loves so dearly, “I can anticipate all my teammates movements on the court because we are in complete rhythm from being together as one for so long. "For example, when Momo [Kamora Moore] is driving off a screen I feel a 6th sense of where she’ll land to get the ball and receive it. “I love this game with all my heart. I fell for it hard as a youngster and I feel this orange ball can dictate how you feel. It pushes you to appreciate being great. “I personally like great shooters like Sabrina Ionescu. I also admire Kyrie Irving for how he handles things on court and sees things before they happen. I want to inspire other people with playing this game, take it all the way I can and let others see I’m serious about the game. “Paychecks are different for women and men in basketball so I’m going to place a premium on my education. I’m a young person who listens to Lil Baby, I like the song, Emotionally Scarred.” Maybe these lyrics are from your humble author E-Woods who has also written 660 features and has hardly seen such a blazing great team such as this AAU team. “I know emotions come with lies, so I tell the truth all the time.” The rapper Lil Baby wrote those lyrics but I feel this team is potentially writing its name in the history books as one of the best young AAU teams to ever assemble as they continue to mature and dominate like the 2003 Atlanta Celtics I witnessed personally a la Dwight Howard, Josh Smith, Randolph Morris, Brandon Rush, and Javaris Crittenton of NBA stardom. I know some of the guys from that team and talk to them to this day. So I speak with authority. https://www.atlantaceltics.org



Loriel's dad Durand and Morghan’s mom Monica

Next on the team to celebrate is Loriel Murray. She’s this 6-3 forward that has so many skills and is so versatile. She’s a scoring machine and yet has an ultra defensive presence. If you get to know Loriel, you get to know her nickname is “Lolo.” She affects games and reminds me of a person I know a bit about, Me’Arah O’Neal, who is playing at Florida now. Both are aggressive in the way they go at it and approach making an effect on the game and its end result. Loriel had this to share about what the game means to her and a bit on herself, “I’m proud my dad, Duran, introduced me to the game at an early age. He was a D1 player. “I really enjoyed playing rec ball with my friend, Nakhai “Munchie” Worthy, who I’ve learned a lot from. She is older than me and a very good player. “I love the competition and have felt destined to play the game because I appreciate and am drawn to the contact in the post. I know that I have to get stronger and stronger and I’m up for that. “This team is my family, we are a sisterhood. My personal goals are to hopefully kill it in college and go on to a pro career. My emphasis as a major in school will be journalism and media. “I appreciate such pros in the WNBA like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. If you were to ask me which is my fav musician it would be Kendrick Lamar and his album good kid, m.A.A.d city.” Feel these lyrics that celebrate the squad, “Hope euphoria can slow dance with society.” That’s what this team is, euphoria, intense happiness. They danced with AAU society and have come out on top, and that’s worth peeping them in the future. 100. The last baller on this team to rave about is Kamora Moore. She’s an ultra fast guard with a super great handle that can really play. She can pop that jumper, slash it inside to the rim and play tough defense. I haven’t gotten to know her family like the others as much but I hear great things about Kamora, whose nickname is “Momo.”



Kysah George on the right