National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Florida will be better moving forward under Kyle Trask.

Kyle Trask (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. No one wants to see any player get hurt and I feel for Feleipe Franks after his horrible injury. But the play-calling under Kyle Trask will be a bit better and he will take what he gets more than Franks, who relied on his big arm too much. Florida needs to solve many issues, especially along the offensive line, but the offense will be more consistent with Trask in charge. Gorney’s take: FICTION. How quickly we forget how good Franks was during long stretches last season. I know he struggled against Miami and it didn’t look great against Kentucky, but I trust Dan Mullen would have gotten him in rhythm at some point and kept the Gators in SEC East competition. If Trask was better, he would have replaced Franks heading into this season, but Mullen thought he had the best chance to win with Franks and so do I.

2. Boston College should be embarrassed.

Steve Addazio (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. This is taking nothing away from Kansas, which played a very good game, especially offensively and are clearly headed in the right direction under Les Miles, but for Boston College to get whooped at home by a program that hasn’t won a road game against a Power Five team in over a decade is just embarrassing. Where was the defense and physical play they are known for? With Rutgers up next BC had a chance to start the season 4-0 and get into the AP Top 25 and now all of that is shot. Gorney’s take: FACT. It was great to hear Les Miles in his post-game press conference say a win like this is why he came back to coaching and it was cool to see his wife holding the game ball on the plane back to Lawrence, but come on, Boston College should be ashamed of itself. Kansas rushed for 329 yards and three touchdowns averaging 7.3 yards per carry. The Eagles were held scoreless in the second half when things were getting really serious. Miles is starting to do some good things with this Kansas team, but the program hasn’t had a winning record in a decade.

3. Bryce Young is the next Kyler Murray.

Bryce Young (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)