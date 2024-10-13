Fact or Fiction: Justus Terry will sign with Georgia

National recruiting director Adam Gorney is joined by national recruiting analysts Adam Friedman and Sam Spiegelman along with Matt Moreno of CUSportsReport.com to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. After meeting with Justus Terry this week, we’re convinced Justus Terry is going back to Georgia.

Justus Terry (Photo by Sam Spiegelman)

Gorney’s take: FICTION. I still think Georgia is the leader for Justus Terry and the delay here could be an NIL situation or just that the five-star defensive end is looking at a signing day decision to pick the Bulldogs but I can tell you that the longer this goes the more it gets interesting for Alabama. An upcoming Texas visit is interesting but this feels very much like a two-team race and the Crimson Tide are not backing down from this one. Georgia could certainly close strong here (Kirby Smart on in-home visits is a major closer) but Alabama is fighting for this one - and not for a second-place finish. Spiegelman’s take: FACT. This one is interesting. It's essentially a two-team race between Georgia and Alabama, and as of right now I give the edge to the in-state program. Terry is still scheduled to get out to Texas, Auburn, Florida State and is also eyeing trips back to Alabama and Georgia. There's plenty of room for drama here, but Georgia has continued to chip away and the familiarity and comfort level in Athens is unmatched. The Crimson Tide aren't going anywhere and they're making this tighter than most people realize from the outside looking in. Terry also likes the staffs at Florida State and Texas, who have come on strong recently. In the end, however, I view Georgia as the team to beat when Signing Day arrives.

2. There is at least one five-star tight end in the 2025 class.

DaSaahn Brame (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FACT. There has been a tight end selected in the first round of six of the last 10 NFL Drafts so while it’s more common than not to take a tight end that early, it’s certainly no guarantee. Still, this is one of the better tight end classes in recent memory and while I don’t think there is more than one - based on all kinds of historical trends - I will make the argument that at least one should be in five-star territory. The question is which one: The sweet spot for elite tight ends (Rob Gronkowski, Jeremy Shockey, Tony Gonzalez, etc.) is in the 6-foot-5 to 6-foot-6 range. Georgia commit Elyiss Williams is an elite talent but should his 6-foot-8 frame excite or scare us? He could be Jimmy Graham 2.0 but we need to see more of him nationally. Kansas State pledge Linkon Cure and Tennessee commit DaSaahn Brame are intriguing players but so are Michigan commit Andrew Olesh and Washington commit Vander Ploog among others. Friedman’s take: FACT. I'm coming around on the fact that there might be one or even two five-star tight ends in the 2025 class. The NFL values tight ends with elite movement skills, similar to those of receivers, who can make plays after the catch. Right now the top ranked tight end is 6-foot-8, 230-pound Elyiss Williams. The Georgia commit is a long-strider who could be a devastating downfield threat at the next level thanks to his height and long arms. Williams can cover a ton of ground in the blink of an eye once he gets off the line of scrimmage. His rate of acceleration is good enough to be a major playmaker at the college level but I wonder if he'll be able to improve his acceleration and general quick twitch abilities enough between now and his draft date to be considered a first round pick. Linkon Cure and DaSaahn Brame, the Nos. 2 and 3 tight ends in the Rivals250, don't play the level of competition that Williams does but they're much quicker with the ball in their hands than Williams. They seemingly create separation better while running routes as well. This skill will be put to the test once they reach the next level. No doubt there will be a learning curve for Cure and Brame but they may be closer to significant playing time than Williams. The flipside of that argument is that they probably don't have as high a ceiling as Williams and that should carry weight as we project to the NFL Draft. There is still about half the high school season to play out so there is still time for things to become more clear.

3. Colorado will land a five-star QB in this class - either JuJu Lewis or Keelon Russell with new interest in him.

Keelon Russell