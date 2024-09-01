Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney along with national recruiting analysts Sam Spiegelman and Adam Friedman and Jason Higdon of 1standTenFlorida.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. Jahkeem Stewart went to the LSU-USC game because those are his two favorites.

Jahkeem Stewart

Gorney’s take: FICTION. USC and LSU are unquestionably two of the front-runners for Jahkeem Stewart but it’s still a little premature to say those are the favorites. Stewart absolutely loves Ohio State position coach Larry Johnson and his success in Columbus and there continues to be intrigue with Oregon and others. If I had to pick right now, yes, Stewart would end up at either LSU or USC and I definitely don’t think like most No. 1 players in Louisiana that he’s a lock to the Tigers but visits this season are going to play a huge role in his final decision. It’s a great start for USC and LSU that he’ll be in Vegas but others will happen before true favorites are cleared up. Spiegelman’s take: FACT. You can put USC, Oregon and Ohio State in that “other” category next to LSU at this point in Stewart’s recruitment. The five-star defensive lineman has been to all of those programs several times and intends to get back for multiple games this fall beginning with this LSU-USC tilt in Vegas to get a closer look at both of these top-tier contenders. USC’s first year defensive line coach Eric Henderson is from New Orleans and has quickly made an impression on Stewart, and as a possible reclassification and decision loom, a look at the Trojans defense and more specifically defensive line under Henderson should be telling. The same goes for LSU and Bo Davis, another Louisiana native who was also involved in Stewart’s recruitment at Texas. Of course, no recruitment is dictated by one single game. We view both of these teams in the top group for Stewart, and there’s a sense that the Tigers will be in the mix with the nations top prospect from New Orleans until the end.

2. DJ Pickett was at Florida over the weekend. He’s going to end up staying in the state.

DJ Pickett (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FICTION. I’m torn on this question because earlier in his recruitment, DJ Pickett was very high on Florida and then Miami was the leader before taking his visits over the offseason. Finally LSU emerged as the team to beat before landing his commitment. There is definite interest in the five-star staying closer to home but I also think Pickett wants to see how the Florida and Miami seasons play out before he makes anything final. I wouldn’t be shocked if Pickett gets interested in the in-state programs closer to signing day but it sure looks like he’s locked in with LSU now. Higdon’s take: FICTION. On July 17, coach Corey Raymond and the LSU Tigers landed a verbal commitment from Pickett. Raymond is a former LSU star who spent time in the NFL. He was responsible for recruiting Pickett while he was coaching with the Gators. In January, he returned to LSU after being let go, but the groundwork had been laid, and six months later, he landed a verbal commitment from one of the top prospects in America. Pickett will enjoy the process and take multiple trips, including one to check out the Florida Gators as they host the Miami Hurricanes. However, I believe the relationship between Pickett and Raymond is strong enough that he will leave the state and ink with the Tigers on National Signing Day.

3. Ryder Lyons has a real argument to be the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 Rivals250.

Ryder Lyons (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)