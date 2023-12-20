Faith Baptist Tourney: Simi Valley prevails over Chatsworth in tight battle
Simi Valley Pioneers 78, Chatsworth Chancellors 69
Simi Valley’s potent one-two punch of Ryder Mjoen and Justin Rener combined for 67 points (40+27) to hold off super soph Alijah Arenas and Chatsworth, 78-69,.in a tight and entertaining match up on Monday at the Faith Baptist Tournament.
Chatsworth’s size advantage gave it a decided edge on the boards but the Pioneers’ dynamic senior duo combined for 12 three-pointers to more than compensate.
Mjoen and Rener were hot from the start, leading Simi Valley (6-6) to a quick 8-2 lead after a couple of treys. Arenas eventually tied the game at 8-8 after some smooth one-on-one moves that led to a bucket midway through the first quarter.
The Chancellors grabbed their first lead, 14-12, after a putback by junior Taj Unuakhalu and closed out the first quarter with a 20-15 lead after another athletic drive by Arenas.
Early in the second quarter, junior Salomon Torres fed freshman Tekeio Phillips with a nifty dime and Chatsworth (3-6) had matched its largest lead of the game, 22-17.
Later, back to back threes by Rener put Simi on top again at 27-24 but Chatsworth answered with a 14-7 run, capped by Phillips’ three-pointer which followed his layup on a nice assist from junior CJ Gore to make it 38-34.
Chatsworth led at the half 38-36.
Arenas dropped a dime to Phillips to open the scoring in the third quarter but Simi got hot behind the arc and regained the lead for good.
Rener’s three got the Pioneers close at 40-39 before Chatsworth answered with a deuce. Then Mjoen hit three straight treys in rapid succession and the Pioneers had a 48-42 lead.
Simi Valley extended its lead to 54-45 after some Mjoen magic, a dribble drive to create space for a jumper that had the Pioneer fans up and cheering.
But Chatsworth fought back, thanks in part to a couple of made threes from Phillips, and the Simi Valley lead after three quarters was down to four, 62-58.
The Chancellors could never get closer, though, and Mjoen almost single-handedly kept them at bay the rest of the way. He controlled the ball and offense for Simi on virtually every possession while scoring and running time off the clock.
Mjoen had an answer for every Chatsworth challenge. His step back three with 3:20 on the clock pushed the lead to 71-62 and he soon followed with two free throws to make it 73-62, the game’s first double digit lead.
Arenas was doing his best to answer the call but was usually double and triple teamed on offense and he was also expending energy on defense trying to stop Mjoen from either draining threes or faking a three and driving to the hoop.
Arenas made a tough three-point play that cut the deficit back to single digits, 73-65, at the three-minute mark.
But Simi again got the lead back to 11 a couple of times after senior Kyle Hoffer got a putback at the 1:45 mark to make it 76-65 and later when Mjoen drove in for a bucket to make it 78-67. The final score was 78-69 after an Arenas jumper.
For Simi Valley, Mjoen had a game high 40 points while Rener rang up 27. Hoffer chipped in with 8. For Chatsworth, Arenas had a hard fought 33 points and Phillips was also in double figures with 16 points.
Individual Scoring (unofficial):
Simi Valley (78):
0-Kyle Hoffer 8
2-Ryder Sharts 1
3-Ryder Mjoen 40
4-Justin Rener 27
22-Drayden Rittersdorf 2
Three-pointers made: Rener 7, Mjoen 5
Chatsworth (69):
0-Alijah Arenas 33
3-CJ Gore 4
10-Drew Gore 8
11-Tekeio Phillips 16
21-Taj Unuakhalu 6
12-Xavier Banuelos 2
Three-pointers made: Phillips 3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|
Simi Valley
|
15
|
21
|
26
|
16
|
78
|
Chatsworth
|
20
|
18
|
20
|
11
|
69