Simi Valley Pioneers 78, Chatsworth Chancellors 69

Simi Valley’s potent one-two punch of Ryder Mjoen and Justin Rener combined for 67 points (40+27) to hold off super soph Alijah Arenas and Chatsworth, 78-69,.in a tight and entertaining match up on Monday at the Faith Baptist Tournament.

Chatsworth’s size advantage gave it a decided edge on the boards but the Pioneers’ dynamic senior duo combined for 12 three-pointers to more than compensate.

Mjoen and Rener were hot from the start, leading Simi Valley (6-6) to a quick 8-2 lead after a couple of treys. Arenas eventually tied the game at 8-8 after some smooth one-on-one moves that led to a bucket midway through the first quarter.

The Chancellors grabbed their first lead, 14-12, after a putback by junior Taj Unuakhalu and closed out the first quarter with a 20-15 lead after another athletic drive by Arenas.

Early in the second quarter, junior Salomon Torres fed freshman Tekeio Phillips with a nifty dime and Chatsworth (3-6) had matched its largest lead of the game, 22-17.

Later, back to back threes by Rener put Simi on top again at 27-24 but Chatsworth answered with a 14-7 run, capped by Phillips’ three-pointer which followed his layup on a nice assist from junior CJ Gore to make it 38-34.

Chatsworth led at the half 38-36.



