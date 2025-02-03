Rivals250 Refresh: Explaining our accelerated rankings schedule

Beginning with today’s rankings update for the 2026 class, the senior class rankings will be updated the first Monday of every month (except in January because of the major all-star games).

On Friday it was announced that Rivals would begin ranking players at new positions but that’s not the only change to our rankings process. Going forward, the national analyst team will be updating the Rivals250, position and state rankings more frequently as part of a rankings update schedule overhaul.

In the past, the national analyst team had resisted more frequent rankings updates as a way to guard against knee-jerk reactions, which can lead to overrating players. Because of the continued proliferation of offseason events, verified measurements and opportunities for in-person evaluations, the national analyst team is getting so much more information than in the past – allowing for meaningful and measured rankings updates on a monthly basis.

The Rivals rankings for the junior class (now the 2027 class) will be updated every three months (beginning tomorrow) until February 2026, when it officially becomes the senior class and moves to the monthly update schedule.

The rankings process for the sophomore class (now the 2028 class) will begin in July and will be updated once more in October before it becomes the junior class in February 2026 and moves to the quarterly update schedule.

The world of college athletics is in a period of change. That is not lost on us. We will continue to monitor the college football recruiting landscape and adjust this rankings schedule if necessary.

