Predicting where the top uncommitted LBs in the 2026 Rivals250 will sign

Tyler Atkinson

The page has been turned to almost exclusively focus on the 2026 class so this week Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney is taking a look at the top five uncommitted prospects at each position and making a prediction on where they sign. We move to the linebackers.

Every program in the country is coming off Atkinson, who is the perfect blend of outside linebacker and edge rusher as he can blitz off the edge or drop into space and cover like a defensive back and run sideline-to-sideline to make tackles. The five-star from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson has Georgia, Ohio State and Auburn out front but every program from Oregon to Clemson is also making a push for Atkinson. It might not matter. Georgia has made the in-state prospect a huge priority and it’s always tough to turn down the Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart. Prediction: Georgia

Talanoa Ili

Oregon and Oklahoma have emerged as the two front-runners in Ili’s recruitment but this weekend could see some huge movement for the four-star linebacker from Orange (Calif.) Lutheran. On Thursday night, Ili was at the UCLA junior day and had a great time with that coaching staff as coach DeShaun Foster and his entire staff made the local four-star feel like a top priority. On Saturday, Ili was at USC for its junior day and got to meet new position coach Rob Ryan, who has extensive NFL experience. There are some who believe in the end the Orange Lutheran standout will stay closer to home. But the Ducks have also done a phenomenal job recruiting him so far. Prediction: Oregon

Brayden Rouse

There is going to be some significant competition since Rouse has had a busier month of January than a lot of recruits with new offers and programs getting involved seemingly every day. Tennessee seems to have the edge right now for numerous reasons, some of them being the Vols getting involved early with the four-star from Marietta (Ga.) Kell and when he’s in Knoxville it’s a first-class experience. Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, South Carolina and all the heavy hitters will be involved with the versatile Rouse but Tennessee does have the edge at this point. Prediction: Tennessee

Tai'yion King

Texas A&M is the team to beat for the Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial four-star linebacker but there will be others involved. Texas could make a move and then Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Notre Dame and others are involved. While King is keeping an open mind and taking visits to other schools his recent trip back to College Station was especially good because it was a smaller event and he really got to feel out the coaching staff, their plan and the academic side of things. Prediction: Texas A&M

Kosi Okpala