Favorites emerging for star tight end Mark Bowman

We checked in at the Under Armour Next All-America Media Day with prospects about who finished 2nd in their recruitments
Rivals recruiting director Adam Gorney shares the latest in the recruitment of four-star 2026 wide receiver Trent Mosley
Henry remains open to visiting Miami this offseason and might do so the weekend of the Battle Miami 7-on-7 tournament.
Four-star receiver Madden Williams planned to commit in January but moved up his date and announced Saturday.
Madden Williams has a top list and he’s ready to make his commitment on Jan. 11 at the Navy All-American Bowl.
