Five prospects who have improved their stock this offseason

Jameson Powell (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)

We’re in the heart of the offseason now and so many players around the country have been able to improve their ranking over the last few months. Here are five prospects who have dramatically improved their stock this offseason.

Edmonds continues to impress at every turn. Over the last two rankings updates he's risen up the Rivals250 nearly 60 spots and it wouldn't be surprising to see him continue that trend in the next update. Edmonds is inching closer to earning his fifth star. If he keeps performing at a high level against top competition and displays an improving skill set it would be hard to justify keeping him as a four-star. His impressive short area quickness for a 6-foot-2 defensive back along with his elite length makes it really difficult for receivers to find any openings against him.

Even though the offseason camp circuit isn’t really Gilbert’s scene, the track standout is still on the rise in the 2027 rankings. The four-star speedster hauled in two interceptions last season and was credited with eight pass breakups along with one forced fumble and 44 total tackles. As a freshman the Georgia native recorded a 10.5-second 100m and then posted a 10.7 100m and a 22.0 200m this month. That type of speed shows on the field where he consistently baits quarterbacks into bad throws while lending a reliable hand in run support. Look for him to enter the 2027 Rivals250 when it is updated again in May.

Katoanga is the type of prospect USC needs to hold on to if it hopes to take the next step in the Big Ten. He has the size and power that can overwhelm offensive linemen. Katoanga has tested himself this offseason and that should prove to be helpful as he continues to develop as a well-rounded defensive end. He has the height and frame to offer versatility across the defensive front as he physically matures. His quickness and hand techniques give offensive linemen fits as they try to slow him down. A prospect with Katoanga’s type of ceiling won't stay outside of the Rivals250 for long.

Powell has the skill set to be a great slot receiver at the next level and he’s been on a tear this offseason. He had a strong showing at the Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles where he was able to shake free of coverage on a consistent basis. Quarterbacks love throwing in his direction because he gives them big windows and they are confident he’ll be able to reel in the pass. The Ole Miss commit can fight through contact if necessary and has the concentration to be able to bring in catches despite traffic. Powell is a Rivals250 prospect already but he’s positioned himself to move up the rankings.