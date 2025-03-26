USC adds commitment from 2026 San Diego OT Chase Deniz

Things move quickly in recruiting. Tuesday, 2026 offensive tackle recruit Chase Deniz visited USC and by Wednesday morning he was a Trojans commit. The 6-foot-7 prospect from Cathedral Catholic in San Diego has gone a bit under the radar with Power Four programs early in the cycle but has added offers from San Diego State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada and Utah State among others.

Deniz has been able to visit several programs already but the the Trojans quickly made their move this week to lock up his commitment following his trip on the first day of spring practice.

"Yeah, well just seeing what the coach (Lincoln) Riley is building out here in So Cal was an opportunity too good to pass up," Deniz said. "And meeting the staff and seeing the standards they are setting for their players felt like the right environment for me to grow and thrive in.

"... I also liked the culture among the players and how there was a strong and clear brotherhood being made. I also love the idea of representing my region and my state and show the nation that the west is the best."

The junior offensive tackle recruit is the son of UCLA Hall of Fame softball player Stacey Nuveman Deniz and the Bruins had expressed strong interest in the new USC commit but failed to offer him before the Trojans.