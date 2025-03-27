Rankings Roundtable: How many five-star CBs will be in the Rivals250?

Brandon Lockhart

FRIEDMAN'S TAKE: Four

Since the 2020 recruiting class, only the 2022 class had at least four five-star cornerbacks. That follows recent NFL draft trends, but it’s important to fully examine just how NFL teams are evaluating potential first-round cornerbacks. Recent first-round picks have not been towering defenders, but more in the 6-foot range with above average length and elite movement skills. I say that to make the point that five-star cornerbacks should mirror those characteristics – around 6 foot with verified speed metrics and the length to impact receivers who have the tools to physically overwhelm. Current five-star cornerbacks Elbert Hill fits that description and Havon Finney Jr. does to an extent but finding a couple more who have the physical traits that put them on a similar track toward being a first-round selection gets less clear after them. Brandon Lockhart, Samari Matthews, Zyan Gibson, Jorden Edmunds and others are on the cusp of adding their fifth star, but there are other cornerbacks who have caught our attention this offseason. Keep an eye on Jaelen Waters, RJ Sermons, CJ Bronaugh and Khary Adams as the rankings process rolls on. Maybe five-star athlete Brandon Arrington finds his way to being listed as a cornerback before the end of the cycle. It's very possible the 2026 class ends up with four five-star cornerbacks. – Adam Friedman, Rivals Rankings Director

GARCIA'S TAKE: Four

Right now there are a pair of five-star cornerbacks but combining the additional talent and recent NFL Draft history with the premium position, it's safe to assume more five-star nods are on the way. There's no doubt the hottest four-star riser who has thrust himself into this elite range is Jorden Edmonds, but Samari Matthews, Zyan Gibson and Jaelen Waters are others in the current top 10 who have trended up in the last six to 12 months, so the field has plenty of candidates to potentially double or more before all is said and done. Elbert Hill and Havon Finney Jr. hold the top two spots and look rock solid in their potential to hold onto the five-star status, so even a conservative guess at the final number of cornerbacks at that point places it around four in total. There is enough time, including showcases and most importantly the 2025 season, ahead of the final ranking for plenty of movement but any less than a quartet of cornerbacks at that level would be considered a bit of a surprise in my book. – John Garcia Jr., national recruiting analyst

GORNEY'S TAKE: Three

There could be a ton of changes when it comes to the cornerback rankings because Hill and Finney are the lone five-stars right now, but there are many other players who are much longer at the position and more five-stars should be coming. Hill is great and Finney Jr., who recently reclassified to 2026, is spectacular. USC commit Brandon Lockhart has been great this offseason, Samari Matthews is a lockdown cornerback and an argument could be made that new Alabama commit Jorden Edmonds is the best of the bunch. However it plays out, more five-star cornerbacks are coming. – Rivals National Recruiting Director, Adam Gorney

SMITH'S TAKE: Four

I’m going to go with four. We already have Ohio native Hill and California standout Finney Jr. as five-stars. Lockhart is the next man up and could easily become a five-star soon. It gets interesting after that. Matthews and Edmonds are on the cusp of five-star status. Discussions will be ongoing about each. It’s likely that someone will make a huge rise and get in the discussion too. Florida speedster CJ Bronaugh could fit the bill after posting blazing 40-yard dash times this winter. – Greg Smith, national recruiting analyst

SPIEGELMAN'S TAKE: Three