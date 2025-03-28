Myles Jones feels like Stanford is the right place for him

Ultimately, finding a place that felt most comfortable was what Brooks sought, and he found that with the Trojans.
This fall, Zabien Brown (pictured) will be joined at Alabama by two more CA CBs, Chuck McDonald and Dijon Lee Jr.
The CB class is proving to be one of the stronger positions this year but there are only two 5-stars so far. Who's next?
UCLA has been in hot pursuit of Tay Lockett (University City) in recent weeks and is hopeful for a flip.
USC offered 4-star LB Kenneth Goodwin (Bishop Montgomery) on Tuesday but it'll be tough to beat out two other programs.
