Local DT Malik Brooks becomes USC's 17th 2026 commitment

Add another one to the board for USC. In a year when the Trojans have continued to emphasize keeping local talent home, they have added yet another piece to the group for 2026.

High three-star defensive tackle Malik Brooks has committed to play for USC to become the 17th commitment in what continues to be the top-rated class in the cycle.

Brooks was offered by defensive line coach Eric Henderson and head coach Lincoln Riley nearly a year ago, and now the Downey-St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy standout junior is the 11th in-state commitment for the program in the 2026 class.

The 6-foot-3, 325-pound recruit visited USC on Saturday leading to his pledge following another visit back in February during the team's big junior day. He has continued to see high interest from the local program, and USC emerged as the favorite in recent weeks.

Originally from the Atlanta area, Brooks hit it off with Henderson as their bond continued to grow over the last year as the 2026 prospect added offers from around the country.

"Dog work, dog work. Coach Henny preaches dog work," Brooks said about what appealed to him with the Trojans. "It's a saying that dogs get in the trenches and get busy."

Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Auburn, North Carolina and Washington are some of the other some of the other schools that offered him throughout the process.

USC having some connections to the South certainly was appealing to the big defensive tackle recruit as he looked at his options.

"It's a natural thing when it comes to family," he said. "I come from a big family, a big family of seven and eight people in one household. So, it's an important part for me."

Brooks' uncle and Henderson played together at Georgia Tech creating a bond for the junior and his lead recruiter at USC.