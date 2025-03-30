Georgia four-star slot WR commit Vance Spafford keeping options open

Four-star slot receiver Vance Spafford has been committed to Georgia for nearly five months, but the Mission Viejo (Calif.) standout has continued to listen to what other programs have to offer.
Among them are in-state schools UCLA and USC, as the 39th-ranked overall recruit in the 2026 class took unofficial visits to both campuses this weekend.
Spafford attended the Trojans’ spring practice Saturday and made his way to meet with the Bruins’ staff the following day.
“I’m still keeping an open mind and just an open heart to any other school that wants to show interest in me,” Spafford told Bruin Blitz after participating in the annual Tom Lemming photoshoot Sunday morning before he and several dozens of local recruits toured the UCLA facilities and met with the coaching staff.