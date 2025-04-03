Premium content
Published Apr 3, 2025
UCLA maintains spot among local 2027 safety Myles Baker’s top contenders
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Myles Baker, a Rivals250 standout in the 2027 class, enjoys the relationship he has with the UCLA coaching staff.

In particular, the Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star safety quickly formed a relationship with Bruins safeties coach Gabe Lynn and later hit it off immediately with secondary coach Demetrice Martin.

Baker, who is currently ranked 216th overall nationally in the class and 25th among all recruits the state by Rivals, was in Westwood this past weekend. After taking part in the annual Tom Lemming photoshoot, Baker reconnected with the staff on his unofficial visit.

The night Baker was offered in late January at UCLA’s Elite Prospect gathering left a memorable impression and he told Bruin Blitz that the relationship has continued to be “amazing.”

